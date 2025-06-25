First Pacific Financial Cuts Position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

First Pacific Financial reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 16.8% in the first quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in BlackRock by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.5% during the first quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in BlackRock by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of BLK opened at $1,004.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $952.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $969.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $773.74 and a 1-year high of $1,084.22.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.81 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,096.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BlackRock

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total value of $9,125,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,256,025. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.