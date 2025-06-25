Field & Main Bank Purchases 135 Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,004.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $952.76 and a 200 day moving average of $969.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $773.74 and a 1 year high of $1,084.22.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 30.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,028.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,096.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,256,025. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.