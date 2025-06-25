Live Oak Investment Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Live Oak Investment Partners cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,065 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 2.3% of Live Oak Investment Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Live Oak Investment Partners’ holdings in Netflix were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. NRI Wealth Management LC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC now owns 3,797 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,228.5% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 30,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,649,000 after acquiring an additional 29,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 298 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,138.00, for a total transaction of $339,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,972,180. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,660 shares of company stock worth $209,802,025 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Phillip Securities raised Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,172.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,279.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,163.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1,016.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,282.57.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.