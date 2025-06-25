Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA now owns 35,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 5,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR opened at $130.77 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.12.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.48%.

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.47.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

