Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 65 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Vectors Research Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.2% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.0% in the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $1,613,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.1%

LLY stock opened at $778.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $781.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $800.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $738.26 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $936.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Hsbc Global Res cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.61.

Get Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.