Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 1,194 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Balboa Wealth Partners lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.9% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Providence First Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $539.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.45. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

