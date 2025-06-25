Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after buying an additional 11,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,993,000 after acquiring an additional 756,990 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,593,354,000 after acquiring an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,425,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,886,000 after purchasing an additional 52,235 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,614,000 after purchasing an additional 568,120 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $539.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.45. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $540.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

