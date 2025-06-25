Steph & Co. Buys 130 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Steph & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Steph & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7,250.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 21,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 21,461 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $214.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.81.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

