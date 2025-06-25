Global Assets Advisory LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 168.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 335.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 415.7% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Wedbush began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.87.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $95.02 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $133.58. The firm has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.73.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 30.48%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $102,187.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,305.20. This represents a 16.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $620,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,249.20. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,525,085. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

