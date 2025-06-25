Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 410,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,311,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $414.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $108.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $419.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $387.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

