Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Riverbend Wealth Management LLC

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $646.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $648.76. The stock has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $590.25 and a 200-day moving average of $594.85.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

