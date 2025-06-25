Arlington Partners LLC Has $4.61 Million Stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Arlington Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. 3M makes up about 1.8% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $636,767,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,468,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $576,845,000 after buying an additional 1,520,619 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,110,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,153,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $794,410,000 after buying an additional 1,248,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in 3M by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,511,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $337,815,000 after purchasing an additional 898,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,663.64. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $913,045.54. This trade represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of MMM stock opened at $149.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.64 and its 200 day moving average is $142.44. 3M Company has a 52-week low of $98.26 and a 52-week high of $156.35. The company has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 96.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 36.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

