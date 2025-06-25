HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092,558 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 19,986.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,486,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,210,000 after buying an additional 4,464,590 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $522,214,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,453,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,303,000 after buying an additional 4,298,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,926,000 after buying an additional 4,216,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $184.54 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.80 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.88. The stock has a market cap of $287.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.52.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

