Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.

MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:CL opened at $88.23 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.69. The company has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.38.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 461.04%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.