Sheets Smith Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $777,524,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,787,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,949 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 414.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,789,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,518 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,733,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,125,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,624,000 after buying an additional 3,211,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE USB opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.62. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.50 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.72.

Get Our Latest Research Report on USB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $559,800. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.