Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial lessened its position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $42,839,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,147,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock opened at $343.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $313.24 and a 200-day moving average of $312.76. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 51,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total value of $15,593,423.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 489,444 shares in the company, valued at $149,490,880.92. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on ETN

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.