Silver Lake Advisory LLC Acquires 74 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 2.4% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total transaction of $458,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,852.74. This trade represents a 11.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $140,120.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,682.96. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Automatic Data Processing Price Performance
Shares of ADP stock opened at $311.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $231.27 and a one year high of $329.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.05. The company has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.79.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 77.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.
Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 63.05%.
Automatic Data Processing Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
