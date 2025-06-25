iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Corundum Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Corundum Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 10.4% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $21,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $972,637,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,008,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,792 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19,297.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,586,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,739 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,284,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,360,000 after buying an additional 1,683,297 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,306,000 after buying an additional 1,400,086 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $192.57 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $200.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.47. The firm has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

