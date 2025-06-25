Ledyard National Bank Takes $333,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $236.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $234.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

