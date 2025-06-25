New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Sells 157 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berry Wealth Group LP increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 27,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 44,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the first quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 88,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the first quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $160.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $156.58 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.45.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

