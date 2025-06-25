Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,897 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 91,365 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $2,415,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,735,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $638,699,000 after buying an additional 5,449,158 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,209,050,000 after buying an additional 4,680,930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $358,151,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $350,707,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS opened at $118.81 on Wednesday.

DIS opened at $118.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.83. The company has a market cap of $213.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

