Alpine Bank Wealth Management Invests $4.75 Million in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 24,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Alpine Bank Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,218,000. Mosley Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,053 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $193.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.05. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $206.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

