Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $4.19 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,273,000. Sofi Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,106.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 897,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,001,000 after purchasing an additional 882,811 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,450,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,430,000 after buying an additional 502,776 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,435,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,620,000 after buying an additional 493,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,958.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 477,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,092,000 after buying an additional 475,467 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $193.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.05. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

