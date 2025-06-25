Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 45.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $88.04 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $90.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

