Golden State Equity Partners Sells 1,004 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Golden State Equity Partners lessened its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,721 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Oracle were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $2,216,314,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $930,095,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 15,012.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $664,810,000 after buying an additional 4,723,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,303,858,000 after buying an additional 2,350,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,411,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,231,127,000 after buying an additional 2,296,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $221.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Oracle from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.74.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,366 shares of company stock worth $83,395,223 in the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $215.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.48 and a 200 day moving average of $161.64. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $216.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.