Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,923 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,138.00, for a total transaction of $339,124.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,972,180. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total transaction of $35,830,554.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,099,708.80. This trade represents a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,660 shares of company stock valued at $209,802,025 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,279.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,163.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1,016.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,282.57. The company has a market capitalization of $544.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. FBN Securities started coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective on the stock. Phillip Securities raised Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,172.73.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

