RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) is Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s 10th Largest Position

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV trimmed its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for 0.1% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of RTX by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,859,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,910,000 after acquiring an additional 375,781 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of RTX by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,973,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,075,000 after acquiring an additional 936,953 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth $3,356,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 26,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Benchmark raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Baird R W raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.12.

RTX Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $141.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $149.26.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. Equities analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

