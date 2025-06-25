Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the natural resource company on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

Freeport-McMoRan has a payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

FCX stock opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average of $38.14. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $52.61.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,286.66. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan stock. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,616 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 25th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

