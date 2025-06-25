Alpine Bank Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Erste Group Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $71.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $147.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.22.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.