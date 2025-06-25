Hotel Stocks Worth Watching – June 22nd

Booking, Hilton Worldwide, Kraft Heinz, Ecolab, SRM Entertainment, Keurig Dr Pepper, and Marriott International are the seven Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, develop, manage or franchise hotels and other lodging properties. Their performance is closely tied to travel demand, occupancy rates and average daily room rates, making them sensitive to economic cycles and seasonal trends. Investors often track metrics like RevPAR (revenue per available room) and ADR (average daily rate) to gauge the financial health of these companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $17.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5,304.03. 441,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,615. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,639.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,180.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,945.20. The firm has a market cap of $172.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.55. 3,576,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,449. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $196.04 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.46. The firm has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.80. 24,837,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,665,274. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.20. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.27.

Ecolab (ECL)

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.02. 2,397,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,475. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $220.96 and a fifty-two week high of $273.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.60. The firm has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

SRM Entertainment (SRM)

SRM stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,732,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 3.59. SRM Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.33 million, a P/E ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

KDP stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,753,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,855,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.48.

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

MAR stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,244,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.69. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $307.52.

