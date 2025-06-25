Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) is Trust Co of Kansas’ 10th Largest Position

Trust Co of Kansas lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 3.5% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $460.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $418.88 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The firm has a market cap of $107.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.29.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Baird R W raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.80.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

