Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,927,377,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,035,905,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 27,502.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,491,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $588,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,126 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,282,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,370,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $227.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.49 and a 200-day moving average of $230.81. The company has a market cap of $136.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $258.07.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.39.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

