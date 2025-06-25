Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of IWM opened at $214.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.21 and a 200 day moving average of $210.81. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

