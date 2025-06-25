HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,849 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of MCD opened at $291.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $208.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $309.60 and a 200-day moving average of $302.72. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total transaction of $270,920.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,251.44. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,817 shares of company stock worth $865,843. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Loop Capital lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.79.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

