Ledyard National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,303,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,261,000 after acquiring an additional 588,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,518,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,723,000 after purchasing an additional 324,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $912,375,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,497,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,447,000 after purchasing an additional 993,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,200,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,015,000 after buying an additional 1,040,604 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $88.23 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.38.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 461.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

