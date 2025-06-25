Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 976 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $340.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 187.07, a P/E/G ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.00 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $309.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.48.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,600 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 855,394 shares in the company, valued at $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cowen raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.58.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

