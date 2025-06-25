Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. Sells 2,390 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lowered its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 470,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,585,000 after purchasing an additional 108,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,463,000 after buying an additional 1,044,587 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock opened at $48.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.54. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

