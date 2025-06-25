Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 425 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 334,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $68.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

