Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Slocum Gordon & Co LLP

Slocum Gordon & Co LLP cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 6.5% of Slocum Gordon & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $556,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.45.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $160.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.87. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.58 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The stock has a market cap of $376.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a $1.0568 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

