American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.25.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get American Tower alerts:

View Our Latest Report on American Tower

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

American Tower Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $1,164,851,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $991,525,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,176,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,516,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,602 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of American Tower by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,563,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 160.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,920,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $224.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.86 and a 200-day moving average of $203.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. American Tower has a 12-month low of $172.51 and a 12-month high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 174.81%.

About American Tower

(Get Free Report

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.