American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.25.
AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.
AMT opened at $224.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.86 and a 200-day moving average of $203.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. American Tower has a 12-month low of $172.51 and a 12-month high of $243.56.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 174.81%.
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
