Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 2,588 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $3,365,658,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 932.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,734,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210,193 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7,887.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,393,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,605 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,339,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,411,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,855 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,801,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.98.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $78.12 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.19%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.