Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $373.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $336.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $418.50.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

