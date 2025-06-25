iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 100.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,128 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,106 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,941 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $108.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.22. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $78.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

