Mattern Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 23,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Crane Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000.

Shares of TIP opened at $109.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.28. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.85 and a 12 month high of $111.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.59.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

