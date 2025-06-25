iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 23,780 shares during the period. Finally, Red Crane Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $109.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.59. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.85 and a 1 year high of $111.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.