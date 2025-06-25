Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $859,000 Position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,141 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 80,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 79,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,934,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares during the period. Renasant Bank raised its stake in General Dynamics by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 990.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 66,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after buying an additional 60,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $281.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $316.90.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $50,629,589.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,898,829.91. This trade represents a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

