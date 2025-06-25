Econ Financial Services Corp Grows Stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Econ Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 944.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 294,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,291,000 after acquiring an additional 266,527 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 781.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 331,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after acquiring an additional 293,619 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,296,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 121,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 39,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Up 4.4%

LRCX opened at $95.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $113.00.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 53.21% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Lam Research from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lam Research from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus upgraded Lam Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.