PBMares Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1%

IVV opened at $609.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $579.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $582.79. The company has a market capitalization of $591.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

