Balboa Wealth Partners Purchases 237 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,343,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $609.51 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $579.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $582.79. The company has a market cap of $591.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

