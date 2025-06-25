Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Has $326,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 86,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 27,251 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 358,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 2,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $205.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The company has a market capitalization of $186.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Baird R W raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.55.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

